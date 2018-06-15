A car split in two pieces and debris littered the roadway leaving six people injured in a horrific accident on Randles Road near Georgehill Road in Sydenham just after 9:30pm on Sunday. Thankfully, there were no fatalities.

Rescue Care Paramedics arrived on the scene to find carnage and expected the worst as one of the cars had split in two. “Paramedics found that six people had sustained various injuries and immediately more ambulances and Advanced Life Support Paramedics were dispatched to the scene. Once all of the injured had been stabilised on the scene, they were transported to various Durban hospitals for the further care that they required,” said Rescue Care Operations Director, Garrith Jamieson.

EThekwini Secure Rapid Response were first on scene and cordoned off the area as well as provided assistance on site.

The events leading up to the collision are unknown, however, SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further.