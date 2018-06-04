Swift action from the Lazer 911 response team and the vigilance of a neighbour saved the day and saw a brazen housebreaker caught in the act when he was nabbed inside a house on Deepvale Road in Marburg on Monday.

Lazer 911 spokesman, Basil Lanka, said, “The neighbour spotted a man on the complainant’s roof and enquired of the man who he was and what his purpose was for being there. The man replied that he was fixing the roof. Unsatisfied with the explanation, the neighbour called the homeowner to verify the validity of the story. The homeowner stated that there was no repairman hired to fix the roof and immediately called us at Lazer 911.”

“A reaction team was quickly dispatched to the house and caught the suspect red-handed as he prepared to flee with his stolen stash. The suspect was apprehended and the stolen items recovered,” said Lanka.

Port Shepstone SAPS communications officer, Lt/Col Zandra Wiid, confirmed the arrest of the house breaker and said, “The suspect had removed tiles from the roof and gained entry into the home. There was a hole in the ceiling and the alarm was cut. Items were moved. The arrested suspect will appear in court on a housebreaking charge.”