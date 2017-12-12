It was a crime of unrequited love and obsession when an ex-boyfriend shot dead his former girlfriend and turned the gun on himself just weeks before her wedding to her cop fiancé.

Christene Pillay (25), of Bridgebury in Phoenix, her mother, Elaine and a security guard were all shot by 25-year-old Shiraz Ismail, a Blue Security armed reaction officer who then shot himself in the head on Friday night.

Ismail and Christene had separated years ago but he apparently failed to come to terms with the break-up. Elaine is said to be fighting for her life in hospital.

Phoenix SAPS communications officer, Cpt L Naidoo, said, “On Friday, at about 8:45pm, members responded to a complaint of a shooting at Bridgebury Flats, Phoenix. Upon their arrival at the scene, members found paramedics at the scene working on the victims already. The members noticed a 25-year-old female who was fatally shot, a 51-year-old female believed to be the mother of the deceased female also being treated for a gunshot wound.

A male attired in a Blue Security uniform was fatally shot in the head. Members were then taken around the flats where a 35-year-old male, who was the security guard at the flats, also being treated for a gunshot wound to the stomach.” “It is alleged that the deceased male, the one attired in the Blue security uniform, had come over to the Phoenix area from Chatsworth, had a domestic dispute with the deceased female, age 25, and then shot her, her mother and the security guard before turning the gun on himself.

“The 51-year-old female and the 35 year old male were taken to uMhlanga hospital for treatment. The firearm that the deceased used was found next to his body and four 9mm spent cartridges were found outside of the house while one 9mm cartridge was found inside,” said Cpt Naidoo.

Phoenix police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder.

KZN VIP Response and Medical Team responded to the scene within minutes of the tragic incident and Operations Director, Glen Naidoo, said, “KZN VIP Medics treated

two of the critically injured

victims assisted by Accimed and EMRS paramedics.”

He added, “It is important that we find more peaceful means of resolving issues. With the 16 Days of Activism Campaign recently hosted, it is heartbreaking that an incident of this nature occurred. Special thanks extended to the ladies of the Durban North Trauma Centre for all the assistance rendered.”

Blue Security managing director, Henk van Bemmelen, confirmed that a Blue Security armed response officer was involved in the Phoenix tragedy.

“The reaction officer was on duty when he abandoned his post and went AWOL on Friday night at about 7pm.

“When our control centre picked up that the officer could not be contacted via radio, we immediately sent out an alert for a manhunt as we were concerned that he might have been hijacked or abducted.

“We used various tracking

systems and upon investigation discovered that he had abandoned the company vehicle in Chatsworth and proceeded to a house in Phoenix where a dispute prevailed that ended tragically,” said Van Bemmelen.