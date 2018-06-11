Southcity Christian School in Ramsgate recently hosted Books 2 You, a popular book fair which visited the school with loads of books to choose from for all ages.

The fun yet educational initiative did not only cultivate a love for reading within the young learner’s but also saw the parent’s get involved as well. “Thank you to all the parents who bought books from Books 2 You and donated them to the school library”, said Charlene Richards, the school’s marketing co-ordinator. To end the Book Fair, the Pre-Primary learners and educators got to dress up as their favourite book character. “So much fun was had looking and having to guess who all the characters were. Thank you to all the mommies and daddies for all the brilliant costumes,” said Richards.