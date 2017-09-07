While pretending to be customers at a jewellery store in Westwood Mall, two robbers fled with about R200 000 worth of items on Monday, 4 September, at about 2pm.

Communications officer of Westville SAPS, Captain Elizabeth Squires, said: “They pretended as if they were buying something. Suddenly, they took two boxes of finger rings to the value of approximately R200 000.

“They then fled the scene with those boxes. When a police officer witnessed this, he tried to stop the suspects by firing a warning shot. No injuries were reported. The vehicle the suspects used to flee the scene was a grayish Audi,” said Squires. No arrests were made and investigations continue.