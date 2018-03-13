The BMW X2 is now available in South Africa, and is more than just a new BMW X model. With its unmistakable design and sporty, urban genes, it makes a confident impression both in its class and within the BMW X model family.

The Sports Activity Coupe goes above and beyond any rival past or present in bringing joy and driving pleasure to the segment. Its inimitable character appeals most strongly to young, extrovert and active people who attach great value to individuality, genuine fun at the wheel and lifestyle matters, without wanting to leave themselves short on functionality.

The car’s chassis and xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system promise undiluted driving fun, and cutting-edge engines strike the ideal balance between sporting dynamics and exceptional efficiency. The digital services from BMW ConnectedDrive and BMW ConnectedDrive Services – both of which are now available in freshly updated form–add further intensity to the overall BMW X2 experience.

The bold, uncompromising nature of the new BMW X2 is evident at first sight. This vehicle stands out from the crowd in any setting. Even next to its bigger brothers, the BMW X4 and X6, the BMW X2 makes a wholly distinctive impression. The main contributing factor here is the car’s exterior design, which essentially combines the fast-moving body language and low-slung proportions of a coupe with the robust construction of a BMW X model.

Many of the design details emphasise the BMW X2’s standalone nature while simultaneously and unequivocally signalling its membership of the X family. The time-honoured BMW kidney grille is just one example, turning the familiar trapezoidal shape on its head and instead widening from top to bottom. This is the first time this design detail has seen the light of day on a modern BMW.

The design of the BMW X2’s headlights reinforces its striking, sporty looks. Familiar twin circular elements (including LED daytime driving lights) combine with the fog lamps to create the characteristic six-eyed face of the X family and make the vehicle instantly recognisable. Because the inner headlights are slightly narrower than the outer ones, the BMW X2 assumes a tangible air of concentration and dynamism. Moreover, shiny chrome surfaces add a high-quality touch while a chrome bar at the outer edges enhances the impression of width.

The roofline of the BMW X2 has an almost coupe-like lightness, which gives the whole car the impression of surging forward like an athlete. A key contributor here is the styling above the familiar BMW swage line, where the body tapers in sharply towards the glasshouse. These athletic shoulders generate a large number of light surfaces in the upper section of the BMW X2 makes the glasshouse appear lighter. The extremely slim window graphic teams up with the optional M rear spoiler to inject extra dynamism into the car’s proportions. — BMWSA.