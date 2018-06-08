It’s the ‘jol’ 90s kids have been waiting for. The first ever ‘Back to the Nineties’ show is set to hit Durban on 15 June at Cuba Lounge, Moses Mabhida, and promises to deliver all the nostalgia and fond memories of music’s last great decade.

The 90s themed tribute show will be spearheaded by some of the Durban’s top vocal talents including Janine V and Lendel Moonsamy who will take audiences on a walk down memory lane with tunes from the likes of Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, The Spice Girls, Boyz II Men, The Backstreet Boys, and tons of other names that made the 90s such an awesome time to grow up in.

On the comedy side, veteran ‘jokesters’, Neil Green and Kelvin Stoffel, will be on hand to tickle funny bones with their own experiences of ‘then’ and ‘now’. In keeping with the theme, audiences will also be enthralled by the moves of some of Durban’s most talented dancers who will be breaking it down like it is 1992 all over again.

Janine V recently returned to South Africa after completing a singing residency in Dubai where she made a considerable impact. In addition to performing at top venues around the country, she is also a recording artist who has appeared on radio and TV.

Influenced by an old-school era and movie score, her songs leave you with a hint of smoky burlesque club, a touch of hip hop, and just enough pop to make it relatable. Her live repertoire is extensive and includes original songs and covers versions covering all genres.

Lendel Moonsamy is best known for his exploits on Idols where he finished in the Top 4. Blessed with one of the best voices in the business, Lendel transitions effortlessly between RnB, rock and pop. Back to the Nineties gives him an opportunity to pay tribute to his all-time favourite artists in his favourite musical decade.

Neil Green needs no introduction to comedy lovers. The ‘thinking man’s comedian’, as he is known as, has become a firm favourite with local audiences for his relatable style of comedy. A fan of all things old school, Green is a perfect fit for Back to the Nineties.

Last but not to least, audiences can also look forward the comic stylings of Kelvin Stoffel, the suave silver fox of local comedy, known for his smooth signature style of storytelling that leaves you rolling on the aisles with laughter. If you’re lucky he may even ‘bust a move’.Back to the Nineties is a show not to be missed, combining big laughs and memorable tunes. The show takes place on 15 June at Cuba Lounge, Moses Mabhida. Tickets are R150 from Computicket and Checkers.