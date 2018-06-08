Intricately decorated ceramics and soulful wax crayon drawings form part of a collaborative exhibition between local and Swedish artists.

Showcasing the arts and crafts from the local community in Rorkes Drift and Swedish artists, the exhibition formed part of an ongoing collaboration that aims to empower and acknowledge artists. The exhibition that is designed to ‘show and sell,’ was launched at The Phansi Museum on Saturday, 2 June.Phansi Museum Manager, Princess Tyler, said that the exhibition would assist Rorkes Drift artists.

“The exhibition helps not only the artists in Rorkes Drift, but also the artists in Sweden and it’s a way of saying to all officials in South Africa, ‘come and be with us,’ because artists cant work in isolation,” said Tyler.

Swedish artist, Malin Sellman, said that wax crayon was a new medium for the Swedish artists that displayed their work at the exhibition, with some using the medium for the first time. Rorkes Drift art and crafts centre was established in 1961 showcase unique artistic and cultural heritage of the community to the world, introduce modern techniques and training to artists and offer employment opportunities. Situated 50km from Dundee, Rorkes Drift is one of the most financially disadvantaged areas in South Africa.

The exhibition will run until 21 June. The Phansi Museum is located at 500 Esther Roberts Road in Glenwood.

For more information call 031 206 2889.