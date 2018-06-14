Plans are taking flight regarding the amalgamation of the uMgeni River Bird Park and Mitchell Park Zoo. A report, detailing the coming together of the two entities was tabled at a council recently.

The council noted that the uMgeni River Bird Park is currently under a three year management contract with Top Administration Services while Mitchell Park Zoo is managed by the the municipality’s Parks, Recreation and Culture (PRC) Unit.

Ethekwini acting head of communications Mandla Nsele said the report noted that top administration services and staff members currently employed under this contract have no objections to the takeover of this function, subject to the remuneration being placed at applicable salary scales and being placed on a close match basis with staff from the PRC Unit.

“The tabling of the report granted authority for the acting deputy city manager for community and emergency services to facilitate the commencement of the amalgamation process. Furthermore, the total number of employees to be amalgamated and the financial implications as a result should be presented to the Community Services Committee, where the report was first tabled, for approval,” Nsele said.

The report also recommended that the uMgeni River Bird Park employees be accordingly placed before the expiry of the current three year contract.