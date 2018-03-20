A 25-year-old security officer was killed after he was run over by a motor vehicle on Ndwedwe Road in Cottonlands, last Thursday.

When members of Reaction Unit South Africa arrived at the scene, medics assessed the pedestrian and found that he had sustained life threatening injuries which led to his death. According to Rusa’s Prem Balram, the deceased was a security officer based at King Shaka International Airport and was on his way to work when he was run over. An eye witnesses claimed that he had his earphones on while crossing the road. “The car was extensively damaged in the accident. The vehicle managed to come to a stop approximately 100 metres away from the point of impact. The driver was not injured,” said Balram.