It was a tussle with a Black Mamba for renowned Durban snake catcher, Nick Evans, when he responded to a sighting in Doonside on Monday, with a reptile, measuring at an approximate 2,3 metres, and Evans, escaping unscathed.

Speaking to the South Coast Weekly Gazette, Evans said, “I found the call-out odd. I had never had a Black Mamba call from Toti before.

“I thought maybe it was a big female Boomslang. However, after chatting to the lady who spotted the snake, it sounded like a Black Mamba.”

Evans said he anticipated a wild goose chase as the snake was then reported as headed in the direction of the bush.

The resident who reported the snake sighting in her yard said the Black Mamba had moved from her yard, across the wall to the neighbour’s premises.

“It was quite a funny sight actually. The mamba was poking its head out of the dense ground-covering plants. I walked up to it slowly, and then very, very slowly, reached towards it with my tongs.

“I knew the slightest bit of movement would cause it to panic and flee. I was moving centimeter by centimeter closer, and I could see the Mamba knew well that something was wrong. The onlookers watched in fear as I tried to grasp the Mamba causing it to twist and fall away as I was trying my best not to injure it,” said Evans.

After climbing a tree, a skilled Evans and the evasive reptile faced off. “Finally, I saw the tail, quite high above me, but then I noticed the head, which was about a meter and a half away from me, at eye level. For a second, I thought it was going to come at me.

Now this almost never happens to me with Mambas, and I am forever telling people they don’t attack.

But this was a frightened and desperate Mamba, and it really looked like it was going to rev me to scare me away. It happened once before with a Mamba which was also in a tree.

“I grabbed it with the tongs, just behind its head and as expected, the mamba started thrashing its body. I could feel it was about to drop. I had to make a split second decision. Got it! With the mamba in my hands, I managed to get down safely, and all was well,” Evans added.

Speaking of the more than two metre long rescued reptile, Evans said, “This to me was a very interesting record. With Black Mambas, I usually catch them in homes bordering valleys, or homes situated in the bush. But this one was right in the middle of suburbia. I urge members of the public not to become overanxious if a Black Mamba is spotted.

“Their reputation is grossly over-exaggerated. This is their mating season.”

Nick Evans of KwaZulu-Natal Amphibian and Reptile Conservation can be contacted on 072 809 5806 for assistance with removals of amphibians and reptiles.