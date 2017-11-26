Kick off the December holiday fun at the Playhouse with an authentic African magical experience this festive season.

The Playhouse Company’s Actors Studio and Playhouse Dance Residency are all set to take us on a magical journey into the wonderful world of storytelling.

Directed by Warona Seane Our Story Magic is a collection of stories set in an African mystical garden. Using dance, song and storytelling, the audience will experience a beautiful retelling and bringing-to-life of some of Dr. Gcina Mhlophe’s magical writing from her collection of African Folk Stories.

Explore themes of love in Sun Set Colors, relationships and karma in Dog and Hare, determination and bravery in Queen of the Tortoise and ambition and courage in Sun Set Colors.

This highly entertaining and interactive production will not only be aimed at teaching children values of Ubuntu but will cater for an entire family experience.

Packed with widely resonating stories Our Story Magic offers a lasting and interactive theatrical experience. Our cast has proven to be a hit with the younger crowd, as has been the experience in our past school’s programmes, such as My Body and I which left kids entertained and well informed with pertinent life messages.

Be sure to catch Our Story Magic in the Playhouse Grand Foyer from 29 November to 10 December.

Schools performances take place from 29 November to 1 December at 10am and 12pm. For schools bookings call (031) 369 9407. Public performances runs until 10 December at 2:30pm. On 9 December there is an additional show at 12pm.

Our Story Magic is suitable to children aged 4 to 12 years old. Discounted safe parking is available at the Royal Hotel Parkade.