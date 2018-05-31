St Benedict School went a little book crazy recently when the school observed Book Day and all the Primary School learners got the opportunity to dress-up as their favourite book characters. Learners arrived at the school dressed-up as everything from princesses and superheroes, to Harry Potter and Ninja Turtles.

The dress-up parade was followed by a dedicated reading time where learners from the higher grades got to spend time reading with the younger learners.

The day ended with a visit from ‘Hooked on Books’ who presented a show with snippets from a few current book titles. The children were whisked away on a number of fantasy adventures which left them desperate to read the books to find out what happens next. Lots of fun was had by all and reading truly came alive for the children.