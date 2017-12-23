Five people were tragically killed, when a taxi crashed and rolled down a steep embankment along the R34, between Melmoth and Ulundi.

The crash occurred yesterday morning, 22 December 2017. KZNEMS were called to the gruesome scene. The five were declared dead on the scene.

10 other passengers sustained serious injuries. Medics stabilized the 10 passengers and had to make their way up the embankment to awaiting ambulances. Police have opened a case of culpable homicide. It is not clear at this stage what occurred or the cause of the accident. The five deceased have not yet been officially identified.