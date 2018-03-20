The 1860 Heritage Centre nestled in the heart of Durban will host its inaugural Family Day on Sunday, 8 April, which will form part of the centre’s fundraising initiatives.

The centre, which is situated in Derby Street, is a non-profit organisation that receives a small grant from the Department of Arts and Culture in KZN to cover operational costs. All of its exhibitions and extra mural functions are funded from outside revenue, with the Family Day being the first calendar event for 2018.

The event will be broadcast live on Lotus FM, giving people an opportunity to meet and interact with their favourite deejays. There will be a variety of food stalls on the day, food demonstrations by local cuisine specialists, Asha Maharaj and Thigam Nathoo, cultural garments, jewellery, jumping castles and face paintings for the kids, mendhi artists, astrology and an exciting thunee competition.

There will also be lots of prizes up for grabs including spa vouchers from La Vita Spa in uMhlanga and a 2 night stay at Meritus Guest House, among other fun-filled activities for the whole family.

Board member and centre spokesperson, Satish Dhupeli, said, “The 1860 Heritage Centre in Derby Street brings to life the perilous journey undertaken by indentured labourers from India to South Africa and documents their tenacity of spirit under trying times.

The centre is also home to the Mandela, Gandhi, Luthuli exhibition – commemorating the role of the Indian community in fighting apartheid. For those not able to visit Robben Island, the centre has a replica of former President Nelson Mandela prison cell and more about his inspirational life.”

“To celebrate our story in a unique and novel way, we have decided to host a Family Day on 8 April from 9am to 5pm which will allow people to spend time together as families educating themselves and particularly the youth about our rich South African heritage. More so, as the country celebrates 2018 as the year of Mandela, this family day is a vital event in getting all South Africans to understand how far we have come as a nation. With something for everyone and the opportunity to better understand your heritage, this is an event not to be missed,” added Naidoo.

Guided tours of the centre will be done at scheduled times during the day and safe parking and security will be provided throughout the day.

For more information call Yatin Singh at the centre on 031 309 1858.