Seventeen people sustained light to serious injuries in a collision on Saturday morning 3 March.

The incident happened along the Helpmekaar Road, heading towards Ezakheni. One of the 17 injured, was a pedestrian who was knocked down when the two vehicles collided.

According to officials, the pedestrian was on her way into town. KZNEMS, InnovaMed and ER24 were at the scene to assist the injured passengers and drivers.