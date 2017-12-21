One person has been killed and nine others injured after a multiple vehicle pile up on the N2 M7 interchange in Durban around 10am this morning.

Rescue Care Paramedics were called to the scene and found absolute carnage. A truck had somehow lost control on the offramp and collided into three vehicles before overturning and crushing two vehicles. Paramedics found the vehicles spread out over a long distance. Immediately, more ambulances as well as Advanced Life Support Units were dispatched to the scene. In one vehicle Paramedics found three occupants severely entrapped. The driver was assessed and found to have sustained major injuries.

Unfortunately there was nothing Paramedics could do, and he was declared deceased at the scene. The two rear passengers, one being a teenager, were entrapped and were stabilised by Advanced Life Support Paramedics whilst Durban Fire Department worked to cut them free. Once freed they were transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that they required.

A total of nine people had sustained various injuries and were all treated on scene before being transported to nearby hospitals for the further care that they required.

At this stage the events leading up to the collision is unknown, however SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further.