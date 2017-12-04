One person has been killed and three others injured, one seriously so, after a horrific accident on Bellair Road near the Albert Luthuli Hospital in Cato Manor this morning.



Rescue Care Paramedics arrived on the scene just after 08:30am to find absolute carnage. Two trucks had collided before crushing a light motor vehicle. One truck then overturned. Two occupants of the light motor vehicle were severely entrapped and the Durban Fire Department had to use the Jaws of Life to cut the two free. Unfortunately the passenger of the vehicle an elderly lady had suffered extrensive injuries and she was declared deceased on the scene. The driver had sustained serious injuries and was stabilised by Advanced Life Support Paramedics whilst being cut free. Once freed she was carefully extricated from the wreckage using special spinal equipment. She was rushed to the nearby Albert Luthuli Hospital for the further care that she required. Both truck drivers had sustained minor injuries.



The entire roadway was blocked and closed in both directions whilst emergency personal worked to clear the scene.

At this stage the events leading up to the collision is unknown however SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further